SIOUX CITY COUNCIL VOTES TO DELAY WASTEWATER NOTICES

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL HAS VOTED TO DELAY SENDING A FORMAL NOTICE THAT IT PLANS TO TERMINATE THE EXISTING WASTEWATER TREATMENT AGREEMENTS WITH SOUTH SIOUX CITY, SGT. BLUFF AND NORTH SIOUX CITY.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 5-0 MONDAY TO PUT OFF THE NOTICE UNTIL MARCH 11TH .

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE REQUESTED THE DELAY SO TALKS BETWEEN THE COMMUNITIES MAY CONTINUE.

THE METRO COMMUNITIES INCLUDING DAKOTA DUNES HAVE PROPOSED TO FORM A STUDY GROUP ON THE FUTURE OF SIOUX CITY’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT AND A USE AND SHARING AGREEMENT.

THE COMMUNITIES WOULD EACH APPOINT TWO MEMBERS TO THE STUDY GROUP.

FOUR SOUTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS HELD A PUBLIC WORKS MEETING ON THE ISSUE AT THEIR COUNCIL CHAMBERS MONDAY.