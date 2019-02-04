SIOUX CENTER VOTERS TO DECIDE SCHOOL BOND ISSUE TUESDAY

Sioux Center voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide a $24.9 million dollar school bond measure.

School superintendent Gary McEldowney says the bond issue is to construct a 182,000 square foot fourth building as the existing school facilities are not able to keep up with the growing student enrollment.

That growth has averaged 44 students a year for the past six years.

If approved, the 4th building would become a first through fourth grade building with the other three schools reconfigured to host the rest of the students.

Currently the Sioux Center High School and Middle School are under one roof.