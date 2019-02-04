OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED BEGINS NEW PROGRAM

Opportunities Unlimited has started a new program at its facility on Glen Oaks Boulevard in Sioux City.

President & CEO Jennifer McCabe says the Community Neuro Rehabilitation Program includes a new rehab home for clients who need residential rehabilitation services for a brain injury, spinal cord injury, or other physical disability:

OU also provides Home and Community Based Services to children and adults with disabilities.

Persons served on the Waiver can access services for a predetermined amount of hours each month, set by his or her caseworker.

Opportunities Unlimited has been serving individuals with disabilities in Siouxland since the early 1990’s and served over 210 clients in 2018.