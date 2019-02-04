Home Local News LOCAL BENEFIT TO RECALL “THE DAY THE MUSIC DIED”

By
Woody Gottburg
-
2
0
It’s been 60 years since the death of musicians Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, and “The Big Bopper” J.P. Richardson, in a plane crash after they performed at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa.

What people may not know is those musicians were scheduled to perform in Sioux City, a few days after the Clear Lake performance.

Dar Huls of Le Mars is a music historian and shares some insight into what happen after the plane crash:

OC………….in Riverside. :30

Today the Shore Acres Ballroom is the home of the Sioux City Community Theater.

Huls says the tour continued with additional well-know musicians coming on board to conclude the tour:

OC……….be a success. ;14

Huls says an evening of 50’s and 60’s music at the Marquee in Sioux City is scheduled for April 6th with Coupe DeVille, a band that has been inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, taking the stage.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

