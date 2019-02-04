FORMER HARTINGTON HOTEL MGR SENTENCED FOR THEFT

The former manager of a Hartington, Nebraska hotel has been sentenced to two years probation after being convicted of misdemeanor theft from his former business.

55-year-old David Chang of Yankton must also make $7500 restitution to the Hartington Hotel Group.

An investigation began after nearly $7900 in cash was determined to be missing from the Cobblestone Inn and Suites from January through October of 2017.

That was discovered after Chang was about to leave the hotel to take another job elsewhere.

Judge Douglas Luebe also has ordered that Chang’s restitution payments be reviewed every 90 days; and, if payments are not made in accordance with the Court’s orders, Chang must serve 60 days in the Cedar County Jail.