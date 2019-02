DADDY DAUGHTER DATE NIGHT HAS VALENTINE THEME

A REMINDER THAT ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR EVENTS PUT ON BY SIOUX CITY’S PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT WILL TAKE PLACE THIS WEEK.

SPOKESMAN ERIC GRIFFITH SAYS IT’S TIME FOR THE ANNUAL DADDY DAUGHTER DATE NIGHT OVER THREE NIGHTS AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER BEGINNING TUESDAY:

THERE’S A VALENTINE THEME THIS YEAR WITH “MY LITTLE SWEETHEART’, FEATURING A LOT OF PINK AND RED AMENITIES.

THE NIGHT INCLUDES A CATERED DINNER, MUSIC, A PHOTO BOOTH AND OTHER ACTIVITIES.

YOU MAY FIND OUT MORE AND PURCHASE TICKETS THROUGH THE CITY PARKS AND REC WEBSITE.

THE EVENT RUNS FROM 5;30-8:30PM EACH EVENING.