NEW TRIAL DATE SET FOR ACCUSED KILLER OF MOLLIE TIBBETTS

A new trial date has been set for a former farmhand charged with first-degree murder in the abduction and stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in Iowa.

Trial for 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera will take place on September 3rd in the Poweshiek County courthouse in Montezuma.

The trial had been set for April 16th but defense attorneys said they needed more time to go through a massive investigation file from prosecutors.

Rivera is charged in the killing of Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who disappeared while out for a run July 18 in Brooklyn, Iowa.

Investigators recovered her body a month later in a cornfield.

A medical examiner has said Tibbetts was stabbed to death.

Rivera is a Mexican national who has been accused of being in the country illegally.

He worked at a dairy farm a few miles from where Tibbetts disappeared.