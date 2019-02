METRO COMMUNITIES TO STUDY WASTEWATER PLANT OPTIONS

FIVE METRO AREA COMMUNITIES ARE PROPOSING TO FORM A STUDY GROUP ON THE FUTURE OF SIOUX CITY’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT AND A USE AND SHARING AGREEMENT.

SIOUX CITY, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, SGT BLUFF, DAKOTA DUNES AND NORTH SIOUX CITY WOULD EACH APPOINT TWO MEMBERS TO THE STUDY GROUP.

A DRAFT MEMO OF UNDERSTANDING HAS BEEN PREPARED FOR THE FIVE COMMUNITIES.

SIOUX CITY HAS ALREADY GIVEN NOTICE THAT IT PLANS TO TERMINATE THE EXISTING WASTEWATER AGREEMENTS WITH SOUTH SIOUX CITY, SGT. BLUFF AND NORTH SIOUX CITY.

SIOUX CITY IS ALSO DOING A RATE STUDY EVALUATION AND WILL SHARE RESULTS WITH THE OTHER COMMUNITIES.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS PLANNING TO CONDUCT A FEASIBILITY STUDY TO CONSTRUCT THEIR OWN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT.

FOUR SOUTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS WILL CONDUCT A PUBLIC WORKS MEETING ON THE ISSUE AT 5PM IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS MONDAY.