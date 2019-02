SIOUX CITY’S LAUNCHPAD CHILDREN’S MUSEUM HAS STARTED A SEARCH FOR A NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.

THE CURRENT DIRECTOR, BOB FITCH, HAS ACCEPTED A NEW POSITION WITH A FARM MAGAZINE PUBLISHING COMPANY AND IN APRIL WILL OVERSEE THE PUBLICATION OF THREE NEW EDITIONS OF THE MAGAZINES IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

FITCH JOINED LAUNCHPAD IN 2015 AND HAS BEEN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR SINCE THAT TIME.

THE CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OPENED IN FEBRUARY OF 2016 AND HAS WELCOMED 225,000 GUESTS SINCE THAT TIME.