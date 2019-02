THREE SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY AFTER PURSUIT IN TWO COUNTIES

TWO MEN AND A WOMAN ARE IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING AN HOUR LONG PURSUIT THURSDAY AFTERNOON THAT BEGAN IN SGT. BLUFF AND ENDED IN LE MARS.

THE PURSUIT STARTED WHEN A SGT. BLUFF POLICE OFFICER ATTEMPYED TO STOP A BLACK FORD RANGER DRIVEN BY GABRIEL VERBESKI.

VERBESKI REFUSED TO STOP AND DROVE OFF AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED WITH SIOUX CITY POLICE PICKING UP THE CHASE IN MORNINGSIDE.

THE CHASE CONTINUED THROUGH SIOUX CITY AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED WITH VERBESKI REPORTEDLY DRIVING THE WRONG WAY ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND ENDANGERING OTHER DRIVERS.

THAT’S WHEN SIOUX CITY POLICE HALTED THE PURSUIT FOR SAFETY REASONS.

THE PICKUP WAS SPOTTED BY LE MARS POLICE APPROACHING THAT CITY AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED.

THE TRUCK WENT INTO LE MARS AND WAS ABANDONED IN A YARD WHERE VERBESKI AND A PASSENGER, CHASE RIESSSEN TOOK OFF RUNNING.

BOTH MEN WERE CAUGHT BY LE MARS POLICE AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTIES.

A THIRD PERSON IN THE PICKUP, HOLLY VANDEHOF, WAS ARRESTED AT THE TRUCK.

VERBESKI WAS WANTED ON A FELONY WARRANT FOR RUNNING AWAY FROM THE SIOUX CITY RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT FACILITY FOR A THIRD TIME.

RIESSEN WAS WANTED FOR FLEEING THE TREATMENT FACILITY AND ASSAULTING TWO STAFF MEMBERS THERE.

ALL THREE WERE BOOKED INTO THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL AND FACE ADDITIONAL CHARGES.