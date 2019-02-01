ST. LUKE’S STAFF WEAR RED FOR HEART HEALTH AWARENESS

February is designated as American Heart Month, where the nation comes together for awareness of heart disease and stroke.

To mark the start of the month, personnel at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s wore red Friday to help promote healthy cardiac care.

Nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented and cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat.

Mayor Bob Scott read a proclamation and over 50 women gathered for a luncheon to learn about various heart health topics from St. Luke’s cardiologists.