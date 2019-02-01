LIENWAIVERS HONORED AS SBDC BUSINESS OF THE QUARTER

A company with ties to the construction industry has been honored as the Western Iowa Tech SBDC’s Business of the Quarter for Woodbury County.

Lienwaivers.io works with over 18,000 contractors nationwide and has protected over $2.1 billion dollars in construction payments.

The company was founded in 2016 by Geoff Arnold, Luis Trejo, and Sean Richardson.

They provide automated solutions to the tedious disbursement process for construction contractors.

The company saw monthly revenue growth of 17-20% through 2018.

They are partners with major “unicorn” companies like Procore, DocuSign, Intuit (creators of QuickBooks), and Xero.