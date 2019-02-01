MERCY HEALTH SYSTEM BECOMES MERCY ONE

Mercy Medical Center will have a new look and name going forward.
Mercy Health Network officially changed its name Friday and unveiled a new brand to be known as MercyOne.
Beth Hughes is C-E-O of Sioux City’s MercyOne:
MercyOne has 18 owned and joint venture medical centers and hospitals, as well as more than 420 clinics and related care facilities employing over 20,000 workers:
Previously, the system’s facilities were represented by dozens of different brand names and logos.