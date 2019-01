THREE KILLED IN CRAWFORD COUNTY ACCIDENT

THREE PEOPLE WERE KILLED AND TWO OTHERS INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE HEAD-ON CRASH EARLY THURSDAY IN CRAWFORD COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A NORTHBOUND SUV ON HIGHWAY 59 CROSSED THE CENTER LINE AND STRUCK AN ONCOMING SOUTHBOUND VEHICLE NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF 270TH STREET JUST AFTER 5AM.

THE DRIVER OF THE S-U-V, 52-YEAR-OLD PENNY HULSEBUS OF DEFIANCE, IOWA, DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE ACCIDENT.

TWO PASSENGERS IN THE BACK SEAT OF THE OTHER VEHICLE, 48-YEAR-OLD MARIA PETRA GARCIA HERNANDEZ AND 42-YEAR OLD ERICKA LETICIA DIONICIO, BOTH OF DENISON, ALSO DIED FROM INJURIES IN THE COLLISION.

THE SECOND DRIVER, 46-YEAR-OLD SAUL ARMANDO GUZMAN ORELLANA, AND A THIRD PASSENGER, 50-YEAR-OLD HERME YANETH GUZMAN HERNANDEZ, ALSO OF DENISON, WERE TAKEN TO CRAWFORD MEMORIAL HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES.

ALL FIVE VICTIMS WERE WEARING SEATBELTS.