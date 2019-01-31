NOEM SIGNS PERMITLESS CONCEAL CARRY SOUTH DAKOTA BILL

Gov. Kristi Noem has signed a measure allowing people to carry concealed pistols without a permit in South Dakota.

The Republican governor on Thursday approved the measure, making it the first bill Noem has signed into law.

Noem says it will further protect the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of South Dakota and the nation.

It’s a win for conservatives who have long pushed the proposal.

It’s currently a misdemeanor for someone to carry a concealed pistol or to have one concealed in a vehicle without a permit.

The South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association opposed the measure, contending current limitations under the permit process are reasonable.

The law will take effect July 1st.

South Dakota will join at least 13 states that allow the practice.