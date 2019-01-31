NEBRASKA TROOPERS HELP 165 MOTORISTS DURING ARCTIC BLAST

As frigid temperatures took hold across Nebraska Wednesday, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol spent the day assisting motorists who had become stranded.

Troopers performed 165 motorist assists from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

Most of those instances occurred in northern and eastern Nebraska, where temperatures were below zero for much of the day Wednesday and overnight hours into Thursday.

Troopers responded to slide-offs, crashes, vehicle malfunctions, and helped change a few tires.

Troopers also removed five drunk drivers from the road and assisted outside agencies with numerous incidents.

Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol says public safety is a team effort.