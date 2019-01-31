IOWA SENATORS BEGIN NEW ABORTION BAN PUSH

A majority of legislators in the Iowa Senate, frustrated at repeated court rulings declaring anti-abortion laws unconstitutional, have introduced a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution that would declare it “does not secure or protect a right to abortion.”

The proposed amendment was introduced January 24th by Republican Sen. Jake Chapman two days after a state court judge struck down yet another attempt by the Legislature to limit abortion. It has the backing of 29 senators.

Chapman says the court created a right that doesn’t exist in the constitution.

The House must pass a similar resolution and the Legislature must pass it again next year before it would be placed on a statewide ballot.

Voters in Alabama and West Virginia passed similar constitutional amendments in November.