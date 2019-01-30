NO LOCAL MAIL DELIVERY OR TRASH PICKUP WEDNESDAY

You may have heard that “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night …” will prevent mail carriers from completing their appointed rounds.

But the unofficial motto of the U.S. Postal Service apparently doesn’t include the cold.

The federal service says it will not deliver mail in all or parts of five Midwest states because of a dangerous Arctic air blast.

That includes are metro area.

The U.S. Postal Service office is open downtown with limited service today.

There’s also no garbage and recyclable pickup in Sioux City today.

That service resumes at 6am Thursday with routes pushed back one day the rest of the week.

Photo by U.S. Postal Service