FIRE DAMAGES GELITA PORT NEAL FACILITY

THE SUB-ZERO TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILL HAMPERED FIREFIGHTERS WHO WERE CALLED OUT EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR A FIRE AT THE GELITA PLANT IN THE PORT NEAL INDUSTRIAL AREA.

SGT. BLUFF FIRE CHIEF ANTHONY GAUL SAYS THE CALL CAME IN AROUND 2:15AM:

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SENT A LADDER TRUCK TO THE SCENE AND THE 185TH, WOODBURY COUNTY AND MOVILLE ALSO HELPED AT THE FIRE.

GAUL SAYS THE FRIGID CONDITIONS MADE THINGS DIFFICULT FOR THE FIREFIGHTERS:

CHIEF GAUL SAYS FIREFIGHTERS ALSO DEALT WITH A SECOND INCIDENT AT GELITA:

A STATEMENT FROM GELITA SAYS THE FIRE BEGAN IN AN HVAC BLOWER SYSTEM ON THE ROOF OF A PRODUCTION FACILITY.

THE COMPANY SAYS PRODUCTION HAS CONTINUED AT THE PLANT AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE STATE FIRE MARSHALL HAS BEEN CALLED IN TO HELP DETERMINE THE EXACT CAUSE OF THE FIRE.