CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK CELEBRATES 30TH ANNIVERSARY

THE CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK OF UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S IS CELEBRATING IT’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY IN 2019.

ONE OF THE EVENTS PLANNED FOR THE COMING YEAR IS THE 4TH ANNUAL MOTORCYCLE RIDE FOR MIRACLES.

LEAD RIDER MATT THOMPSON SAYS THIS YEAR’S RIDE WILL GO THROUGH 30 EASTERN STATES IN 12 DAYS IN AUGUST:

OC……….FOR CMN. ;06

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW, WHO TAKES PART IN THE CROSS COUNTRY RIDE, PRESENTED A THOUSAND DOLLAR CHECK TO C-M-N FROM HIS DEPARTMENT.

SIXTY-SIX CHILDREN ARE HELPED EACH DAY AT UNITY POINT BY C-M-N.

KAMDYN KRULL, WHO SOON TURNS SEVEN, WAS NAMED C-M-N CHILD AMBASSADOR FOR THIS YEAR.

HIS FATHER NICK SAYS KAMDYN HAS UNDERWENT 40 SURGERIES IN HIS YOUNG LIFE:

OC…………BOUNCES BACK REALLY FAST. :20

ANNE HOLMES, THE LOCAL DIRECTOR OF ST. LUKE’S CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK, UNVEILED A MIRACLE TREE MURAL DISPLAYING LEAVES WITH NAMES OF CHILDREN OR CONTRIBUTORS TO THE PROGRAM:

OC………LEAF AS WELL. :21

THAT MURAL IS ON DISPLAY IN THE MAIN FIRST FLOOR HALLWAY NEAR THE ELEVATORS AT ST. LUKE’S.