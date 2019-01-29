SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE TO VOTE ON ENDING PERMITS TO CONCEAL CARRY

A bill that would allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit is headed to the South Dakota House for a vote.

The House State Affairs Committee approved the bill 10-3 Monday.

It has already passed the Senate and Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, has said she supports permitless carry.

The South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association testified Monday that they don’t oppose the idea but would prefer it apply only to South Dakota residents.

A separate bill that includes that restriction hasn’t been scheduled for a hearing yet.

Republican Senator Brock Greenfield says his bill does away with a background check that duplicates one people have already done when they purchased a handgun.

Democratic Representative Jamie Smith opposed the bill and says there’s been no need shown to change the law.