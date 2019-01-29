NEBRASKA TROOPERS DESTROY HAND GRENADE

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad have safely disposed of a grenade found in a dumpster in Talmage.

The grenade was found in a dumpster as a home was being cleaned out.

The resident of the home had passed away.

Those who found the grenade contacted the Otoe County

Sheriff’s Office who contacted the NSP Bomb Squad for assistance.

NSP Hazardous Device Technicians safely removed the grenade from the area and destroyed it with a counter charge.

The patrol has Hazardous Device Technicians stationed throughout the state to work with local authorities for this type of situation.