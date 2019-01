METRO SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES CANCEL CLASSES WEDNESDAY

THE FREEZING COLD WEATHER HAS CAUSED ALL METRO AREA SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES TO CANCEL CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY.

SIOUX CITY PUBLIC, BISHOP HEELAN, SOUTH SIOUX AND SGT BLUFF HAVE ALL CANCELLED SCHOOL WEDNESDAY.

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY AND THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE CANCELLED CLASSES UNTIL THURSDAY.

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE AND WESTERN IOWA TECH ARE CLOSING AT 4PM AND WILL BE CLOSED WEDNESDAY.

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY HAS CALLED OFF CLASSES UNTIL NOON THURSDAY.

CONE PARK IS ALSO CLOSED TODAY AND TOMORROW.

SIOUX CITY EAST, SGT. BLUFF AND BISHOP HEELAN HAVE POSTPONED THEIR BASKETBALL GAMES, ALONG WITH A SOUTH SIOUX SWIM MEET AND BRIAR CLIFF VS DORDT MEN’S VOLLEYBALL MATCH.