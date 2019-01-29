GRASSLEY SAYS NEW PLAN MAY END FUTURE GOVT. SHUTDOWNS

Many federal workers and others are highly concerned we’ll face another government shutdown when the current extension expires on February 15th.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s hopeful “we’ve learned a lesson” and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, can reach a compromise with President Trump to solve the standoff.

A possible fix has emerged, what’s being called an automatic continuing resolution, which Grassley says could “end government shutdowns forever.”

The amendment is being offered by Senator Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, and Grassley remains optimistic it will gain bipartisan traction and pass.

Governing is often about the art of compromise, Grassley says, and that’s the only way to get out of this situation.

Most of the 800-thousand federal workers who were furloughed or forced to work without pay were able to return to work yesterday (Monday).

The 35-day partial federal government shutdown began on December 22nd and was the longest in U-S history.

Radio Iowa

