HUNTING ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF GRANVILLE MAN

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by another hunter in northwest Iowa.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department says the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday about 4 miles west of Rossi in Clay County.

D-N-R spokesman Joe Yarkosky says 47-year-old Kirk Struve of Granville was struck by a bullet believed fired by another member of his party while hunting coyotes.

Struve was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Yarkosky reminds hunters to treat every gun as if it’s loaded and stay away from the trigger until you are ready to shoot:

It’s the first hunting fatality of 2019.

The only hunting fatality of 2018 was last month on December 9th in Marion County.