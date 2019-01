The Beach Boys are coming back to Sioux City’s Orpheum Theatre.

The iconic band featuring Mike Love and Bruce Johnston will perform on Thursday, May 9th at 7:30 P.M.

The Beach Boys have a legacy of over five decades of hits, with over 100 million albums sold.

They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 1st at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Orpheumlive.com or by visiting the Tyson Events Center Box Office.