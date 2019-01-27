KING HOLDS FIRST DISTRICT TOWN MEETING OF 2019 IN PRIMGHAR

Iowa 4th District Republican Congressman Steve King held his first 2019 town hall meeting Saturday at Primghar.

It was King’s first public meeting since he was stripped of his congressional committee assignments as a result of a comment he made referring to white supremacy in a New York Times interview.

King told a crowd of around 100 people that he is not racist, and that the Times misrepresented his meaning.

The first question he was asked by attendees Saturday was on how he can represent the 4th District without serving on House committees?

King responded that since the Republican party lost the majority in the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi would block any proposed bills from him or his fellow Republicans:

OC……defense on those committees. ;16

King says he will miss serving on the House Judiciary Committee the most, and he expects Democrats on that committee to soon begin the process to try and impeach President Trump.

OC……….that should happen. ;14

The Congressman says even though he is not on any committees, he has the opportunity to speak on the floor about any proposed bill:

OC……..rules committee as well. ;15

King overall received a friendly reception from those who attended.

More than 30 members of the media, including national television networks, CNN and NBC also attended the Primghar meeting.

He did not take questions from reporters.

King is scheduled to join KSCJ News Director Woody Gottburg on “Drive Time Live” on Tuesday.