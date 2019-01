HOTEL FIRE SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY TRIED TO COVER UP A SECOND CRIME

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT THE SUSPECT CHARGED WITH STARTING A FATAL HOTEL FIRE IN SIOUX CITY LAST THURSDAY NIGHT, STARTED THE FIRE TO COVER UP ANOTHER CRIME.

29-YEAR-OLD JORDAN HENRY IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ARSON, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND TRESPASSING.

HENRY ALLEGEDLY STARTED THE FIRE THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF 40-YEAR-OLD ELIZABETH BOCKHOLT OF HINTON AT THE WINGATE BY WYNDOM HOTEL ON SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE THURSDAY NIGHT.

THE DOCUMENTS DON’T SAY WHAT OTHER CRIME IS ALLEGED TO HAVE HAPPENED, BUT THAT SEVERAL WITNESSES SAW JORDAN RUN OUT OF THE HOTEL ROOM WITH SMOKE COMING FROM IT, AND SAW HIM FLEE THE HOTEL.

HENRY IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $52,000 BOND.

HE IS ALSO FACING AN ASSAULT CHARGE FROM A SEPARATE INCIDENT UNRELATED TO THE HOTEL FIRE.