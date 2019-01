SUSPECT CHARGED WITH ARSON IN FATAL HOTEL FIRE

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE A SUSPECT IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH ARSON FOR ALLEGEDLY STARTING THE FIRE THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A HINTON, IOWA WOMAN AT THE WYNGATE HOTEL THURSDAY NIGHT.

DETECTIVE NICK THOMPSON REVEALED NEW DETAILS ABOUT THE INCIDENT THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF 40-YEAR-OLD ELIZABETH BOCKHOLT:

THOMPSON SAYS JORDAN HENRY, WHOSE ADDRESS WAS LISTED AS THE WARMING SHELTER, WAS ARRESTED AROUND 2:45 FRIDAY MORNING AT ANOTHER LOCATION :

JORDAN HENRY WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON CHARGES OF FIRST DEGREE ARSON, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND TRESPASSING.

THOMPSON ISN’T SAYING IF HENRY KNEW BOCKHOLT, WHO WAS FOUND UNCONSCIOUS IN THE SMOKE FILLED AND FIRE DAMAGED HOTEL ROOM.

RESPONDERS WERE UNABLE TO REVIVE BOCKHOLT, WHO WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.

AN AUTOPSY WILL BE CONDUCTED TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF HER DEATH.

THOMPSON SAYS THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING.