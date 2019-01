HINTON WOMAN DIES IN HOTEL FIRE (Update)

A HINTON WOMAN HAS DIED INSIDE OF A FIRE-DAMAGED HOTEL ROOM IN SIOUX CITY THURSDAY NIGHT.

EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE SENT TO THE WYNGATE HOTEL AT 4716 SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE JUST BEFORE 9:30 FOR A REPORT OF SMOKE COMING FROM A HOTEL ROOM.

POLICE OFFICERS FOUND THE UNCONSCIOUS VICTIM IN THE SMOKE FILLED ROOM ALONG WITH FIRE DAMAGED ITEMS.

RESPONDERS WERE UNABLE TO REVIVE 40-YEAR-OLD ELIZABETH BOCKHOLT, WHO WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.

AN AUTOPSY WILL BE CONDUCTED TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF BOCKHOLT’S DEATH.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Updated 9:15am 1/25/19