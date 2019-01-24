JEREMY TAYLOR ANNOUNCES 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL BID

Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor will seek the Republican nomination for the 4th Congressional District Seat in Iowa.

The 40-year-old Taylor says he wants to give a voice in Congress back to the residents of the 4th District:

Taylor’s experience includes serving as a state legislator from 2010-12, as a chaplain and captain in the Iowa National Guard, and as an energy specialist for the Sioux City School District.

He recently won a second four-year term to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

With all that on his plate, he says several people have encouraged him to run and that his family supports the idea:

Taylor and his wife Kim reside with their six children in Sioux City.