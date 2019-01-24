HANSON TO AGAIN SEEK IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT

Dr. Cyndi Hanson is considering another run for the Iowa 4th district Congressional seat.

Hanson, a Sioux City educator, ran against current Congressman Steve King in the 2018 GOP Primary.

Hanson released a statement saying that she expects elected officials to behave with restraint, seek understanding and communicate respectfully on topics, not make personal attacks.

She says we have an elected official that has been virtually stripped of all responsibility to truly represent the citizens of Northwest Iowa.