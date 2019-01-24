BRIAR CLIFF RECEIVES $2 MILLION DOLLAR ENDOWMENT

Briar Cliff University has received a $2 million endowment gift from the Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque, Iowa.

President Rachelle Karstens says the legacy gift is one of the largest in the University’s history and the first time an endowed chair has been gifted to Briar Cliff:

OC………….our mission. ;09

That gift establishes the Sisters of St. Francis Endowed Chair in Theology.

Sister Kate Katoski, President of the Sisters of St. Francis, says the endowment will support and expand Briar Cliff’s theology program and infuse Catholic Franciscan values throughout Briar Cliff and into the community:

OC…………wanted to focus. :16

Dr. Paul Korchin chairs the university’s Theology Department and says the department will expand thanks to the gift:

OC………Briar Cliff University. ;11

Briar Cliff was founded in 1929 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque, with the approval of the Bishop of the Sioux City Diocese.

To date, the Sisters of St. Francis have gifted $6 million to Briar Cliff since the University’s inception.