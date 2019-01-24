BODY OF MISSING STANTON CYCLIST RECOVERED FROM LAKE

Authorities in Nebraska have recovered the body of a missing Stanton, Nebraska man.

The Stanton County Sheriff says the body of 55-year-old Eddie Myrick was recovered from Maskenthine Lake around 11:30 Thursday morning.

Myrick was last seen Sunday afternoon riding his motorcycle on the ice of the lake and was reported missing.

Wednesday afternoon an aerial drone search indicated physical evidence on the lake and an ice rescue team from Hadar located Myrick’s helmet encased in ice.

Myrick’s body was recovered by dive rescue teams from Hadar and Yankton.

The Sheriff says Myrick’s death will be treated as a traffic fatality and alcohol may have been a contributing factor.