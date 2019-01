SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR AN ARMED MALE SUSPECT WHO ROBBED THE WHITE OAK CONVENIENCE STORE AT 2626 COURT STREET JUST BEFORE 10PM WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

POLICE SAY THE WHITE MALE SUSPECT ENTERED THE STORE ARMED WITH A LARGE GUN, CONFRONTED THE CLERK AND DEMANDED MONEY.

THE SUSPECT, WHO WAS WEARING A MASK AND HOODIE, FLED ON FOOT WITH CASH AND MERCHANDISE.