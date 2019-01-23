SECOND SUSPECT CHARGED IN LOCAL HOTEL CREDIT CARD FRAUD

A second person has now been charged in a scam where two employees of Sioux City’s Howard Johnson’s hotel have been accused of allegedly using guests’ credit cards.

35-year-old Sandra Lalumendre is charged with first degree theft, unauthorized use of a credit card over $10,000 and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

The second suspect, 19-year-old Ethan Ehlers, has pleaded not guilty to theft and unauthorized use charges.

His trial is set for March 5th.

Court documents say that from May 14th through September 8th, Lalumendre and Ehlers fraudulently overcharged guests’ credit cards at the downtown Howard Johnson hotel.

They’d then force refunds and split the money, which totaled over than $32,700.