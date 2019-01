KING TO HOLD 1ST 2019 TOWN HALL MEETING IN PRIMGHAR

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING HAS SCHEDULED HIS FIRST TOWN HALL MEETING OF THE YEAR.

KING’S MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE IN O’BRIEN COUNTY AT THE PRIMGHAR COMMUNITY BUILDING THIS SATURDAY FROM 9AM UNTIL 10AM.

THE EVENT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AND THE MEDIA.

THE COMMUNITY BUILDING IS LOCATED AT 215 1ST STREET SOUTHEAST IN PRIMGHAR.