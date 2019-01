WOODBURY SUPERVISORS DISCUSS SHERIFF’S STAFF & BUDGET CONCERNS

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS CONTINUED THEIR BUDGET HEARINGS FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR ON TUESDAY.

SHERIFF DAVE DREW’S DEPARTMENT WAS FIRST WITH THE SHERIFF ASKING FOR AT LEAST TWO MORE DEPUTIES TO BE ADDED TO HIS STAFF.

DREW OVERSEES 39 SWORN OFFICERS IN HIS DEPARTMENT AND SAYS MANY HAVE MULTIPLE DUTIES.

HE WOULD LIKE TO DEVELOP A PLAN TO TRY AND ADD A COUPLE OF DEPUTIES A YEAR OVER THE NEXT FEW YEARS:

THE SUPERVISORS PUT OFF MAKING A DECISION ON THE STAFF ADDITIONS UNTIL THE END OF THEIR BUDGET HEARINGS.

THERE WAS ALSO A DISCUSSION ABOUT REVENUE GENERATED FROM HOUSING FEDERAL PRISONERS AND ROOM AND BOARD CHARGED TO INMATES.

DREW SAYS THE JAIL HAS BEEN FULL OF LOCAL OFFENDERS, SO THERE HAS BEEN NO ROOM RECENTLY FOR EXTRA INMATES:

THERE’S OVER 100 OFFENDERS CURRENTLY ON ELECTRONIC MONITORING NOT BEING HELD IN THE JAIL.