IOWA HOUSE REPUBLICANS REPEAT PROMISE NOT TO CHANGE IPERS

The chairman of an Iowa House committee that would consider changes to the public worker pension program says no legislation will pass this year or next that would change the system.

Representative Bobby Kaufmann, who heads the House State Government Committee, says “simply unequivocally” there will not be any changes to the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System known as IPERS.

The system covers state and local government workers and public school teachers.

He says any groups saying otherwise are liars.

Kaufmann wants to squelch ongoing accusations by unions and other groups that have criticized Republicans for considering a plan to force future recipients into a self-saving retirement plan, similar to a 401k.

A Senate Republican proposed change failed to advance last year.

Democratic legislator Mary Mascher told Kaufmann that Democrats would hold him to his promise.