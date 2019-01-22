FIRE DAMAGES SPENCER HOSPITAL SURGERY CENTER

Some patients had to be moved because of a small fire at Spencer’s Hospital late Monday afternoon.

Hospital officials say there was a small equipment fire in the sterilization area of the surgery center.

The fire was quickly extinguished through the hospital’s automatic sprinkler system, but smoke spread into other areas of the hospital.

That resulted in several patients being transferred to other area facilities.

Bill Bumgarner, Spencer Hospital president, says “at no time were patients or hospital employees in danger.”

The surgery center is closed Tuesday but officials expect to reopen it later in the week.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.