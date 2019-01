ERNST SAYS SENATE SHUTDOWN VOTE IS COMING THURSDAY

TUESDAY’S ICY WEATHER DIDN’T STOP U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST FROM BEGINNING HER ANNUAL 99 COUNTY TOUR ACROSS IOWA.

THE RED OAK REPUBLICAN STARTED THE MORNING WITH A VISIT AT SIOUX CITY’S SEABOARD TRIUMPH PORK PROCESSING PLANT.

ERNST THEN SPENT 20 MINUTES TALKING BY PHONE WITH CHARLIE STONE ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE” ON TOPICS LIKE THE PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN.

THE SENATOR SAYS PRESIDENT TRUMP’S POSITION IS CLEAR ON FUNDING FOR BORDER SECURITY, AND A VOTE IS COMING THURSDAY:

ERNST SAYS DEMOCRATS HAVE BACK TRACKED ON THEIR STANCE ON BORDER SECURITY FROM WHAT IT WAS DURING THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION:

ERNST SAYS SHE DOES NOT AGREE ON THE PRESIDENT’S DECISION TO WITHDRAW TROOPS FROM THE MIDDLE EAST, CITING THE ONGOING THREAT FROM ISIS.

AFTER HER SIOUX CITY STOP, THE SENATOR WENT ON TO IDA AND SAC COUNTIES.

BAD WEATHER CAUSED HER TO CANCEL AN APPEARANCE IN FORT DODGE.