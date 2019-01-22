ANTHON MAN IDENTIFIED AS STORM LAKE ICE ACCIDENT VICTIM

The Buena Vista County Sheriff says the two people who died when their car broke through the ice Sunday evening on Storm Lake were a father and his 8-year-old son.

Sheriff Kory Elston says 40-year-old Zackary Newlon of Anthon and his three children came to Storm Lake to play at an indoor waterpark Sunday afternoon.

Elston says it’s not known why Newlon decided to drive out on to the nearby lake.

The car was seen driving slowly before it became submerged in the freezing water, a quarter-mile or farther from shore.

Elston says rescuers found three wet children on the ice, and the father was in the water.

Rescuers used sleds to get the family to the shore.

The other two children, girls ages 9 and 5, were flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Elston says their prospects for surviving “look positive.”

A “Go Fund Me” page for the family has been established at the following link:

https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-the-newlon-family?fbclid=IwAR3j6owvF481zxMjpZTRqpRu-rnVNxLyfSRCwlm1wlOQyurPFpP85xtiEo4