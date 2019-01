MONDAY IS A FEDERAL HOLIDAY TO CELEBRATE THE LEGACY OF SLAIN CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIOR.

WINNING ENTRIES FROM AN ART CONTEST CONDUCTED BY THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL BE ON DISPLAY AT 7PM MONDAY EVENING AT MAYFLOWER CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH LOCATED AT 1407 WEST 18TH STREET.

THE ARTISTS WHOSE WORKS WERE SELECTED IN THE UNITY THEMED EFFORT WILL ALSO BE RECOGNIZED AT THE CHURCH CEREMONY.