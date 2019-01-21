TWO DEAD AFTER VEHICLE PLUNGES THROUGH ICE ON STORM LAKE

Two people are dead after their vehicle plunged through the ice on Storm Lake Sunday evening.

The Buena Vista County Sheriff says authorities responded to the call just after 5:40 p.m.

Rescue crews located one adult male and three small children who were brought to shore and transported to a local hospital.

The adult and one of the children were later pronounced dead.

The other two children were transferred by helicopter to a Sioux Falls Hospital.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Buena Vista Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa DNR.