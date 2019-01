TRIAL DATE SET FOR TRUCK ROBBERY SUSPECT

A TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A HOLSTEIN, IOWA MAN FACING FOUR CHARGES FOLLOWING AN ARMED ROBBERY AT A SIOUX CITY AUTO DEALERSHIP LAST MONTH.

36-YEAR-OLD RYAN RUBLE WILL STAND TRIAL FEBRUARY 19TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

RUBLE IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND FALSE IMPRISONMENT.

RUBLE IS ALLEGED TO HAVE STOLEN A PICKUP TRUCK AT GUNPOINT FROM IOWA AUTO SALES ON DECEMBER 14TH, AND THEN FIRED TWO SHOTS AT THE EMPLOYEE WHEN THE WORKER FLED.

RUBLE DROVE OFF AND WAS CAPTURED A FEW BLOCKS LATER IN A PARKING LOT WHEN HE GOT THE TRUCK STUCK IN A SNOWBANK.

HE REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.