STOWE'S ATTORNEY TO USE INSANITY DEFENSE IN MONONA COUNTY MURDER CASE

STOWE'S ATTORNEY TO USE INSANITY DEFENSE IN MONONA COUNTY MURDER CASE

Court records say a suspect accused of killing his grandmother in rural Castana, Iowa will use an insanity defense.

Monona County District Court records say 21-year-old Eliot Stowe has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

He’s accused of fatally beating 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at the home they shared near Castana.

Her body was found June 27th about a mile and a half from the home.

Eliot Stowe’s attorney filed notice of the defense last week as required by Iowa law.

His trial is scheduled to begin February 12th.

