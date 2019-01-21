SKYWALK TOUR TO SHOWCASE DOWNTOWN HISTORY

Skywalks cris-cross the streets of downtown Sioux City and provide a warm and dry access route during inclement weather.

You can also see the downtown through a different perspective while walking through the elevated walkways.

Tom Munson of the Sioux City Public Museum will lead a walking tour on the skywalks this Saturday:

Munson will also share historic images of downtown street scenes dating back to 1887;

The “Architecture Up Close” tour departs from the Museum lobby at 10:30 a.m this Saturday.