CLARK SCHOOL DISMISSED DUE TO POWER OUTAGE

At this time, students of Clark Early Childhood Center are being dismissed.

Power is out from the building and a transformer has blown, so power will not be restored at this location today.

Parents/guardians can pick up their children at Clark. Students of Perry Creek Elementary will remain in school.

Power has been restored to the Perry Creek location. Clark students that have not been picked up by 10:15 am from Clark will be transferred to Perry Creek Elementary.

Updated 10;04am 1/21/19

———————————-

OVER A THOUSAND SIOUX CITY AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE WITHOUT POWER THIS MORNING.

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY REPORTS EQUIPMENT PROBLEMS CAUSED TWO OUTAGES NEAR HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY, AFFECTING 1282 CUSTOMERS AT 5:37 A.M.

465 CUSTOMERS HAVE HAD THEIR POWER RESTORED, 917 CUSTOMERS ARE STILL IN THE DARK.

SERVICE CREWS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING TO RESOLVE THE PROBLEMS.