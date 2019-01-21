IOWA PORK CONGRESS BEGINS IN DES MOINES

Around five-thousand pork producers from across Iowa will be in Des Moines this week for the 47th annual Iowa Pork Congress.

Greg Hora of Fort Dodge is president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association which is hosting the convention.

Some events started Monday night, but the main draw is the industry trade show, which runs Wednesday and Thursday.

Speakers and seminars will run the same days as the trade show, and one talk is focused on bio-security and swine disease preparedness.

The Taste of Elegance cooking contest features a dozen chefs from across Iowa who will be whipping up a variety of dishes using pork.

The association’s business meeting is Tuesday along with an auction to raise money for a youth scholarship program.

Radio Iowa