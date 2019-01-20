LOCAL BREWER RAISES FUNDS FOR CALIFORNIA FIRE VICTIMS

Sioux City’s Jackson Street Brewing raised over $1200 to help with relief efforts from recent wildfires in Northern California.

Dave Winslow, owner and brew master of Jackson Street brewing, hosted “Resilience Day” and sold out of the Resilience Butte County Proud IPA with 100% of the $1,215 proceeds going to those impacted by Northern California’s fire.

The fire, which started in the hills above Sierra Nevada’s Chico brewery, was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history, killing at least 86 people and displacing more than 14,000 families, including many brewery employees.

More than 1,400 breweries, including Jackson Street Brewing rallied alongside Sierra Nevada’s call for help.